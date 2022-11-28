BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Arizona man was charged after officers found more than five ounces of marijuana during multiple searches in Bridgeport.

On Nov. 27, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with an Arizona license plate at the 122-mile marker of I-79 in Bridgeport “for hitting rumble strips, swerving and slowing down below the minimum speed limit,” according to a criminal complaint.

Brandon Scott

When officers approached the vehicle to speak with the driver, Brandon Scott, 30, of Tucson, Ariz., they “observed a smoked blunt with a green leafy substance” in the center console, which resulted in a search of the vehicle, officers said.

During the search of Scott’s vehicle, officers found two bags of presumed marijuana weighing an approximate total of 43 grams; also in the vehicle were a vacuum sealer, two sets of scales and “a large quantity” of plastic tubes containing green residue, according to the complaint.

Later, officers executed a search warrant on a room at the Hampton Inn in Bridgeport where Scott was staying, officers said.

During the search, officers located a pistol and four bags containing 124 grams of presumed marijuana, according to the complaint.

Scott has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.