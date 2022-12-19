ROWLESBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a Preston County bank and then led law enforcement on a several-mile pursuit.

According to a press release from the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, both the sheriff’s department and Kingwood Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Clear Mountain Bank in Rowlesburg.

The suspect’s vehicle was later located in Terra Alta, which is more than 12 miles from the bank. Law enforcement chased the driver, William Forrest Perry of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for several miles before he was taken into custody, according to the release.

Perry has been charged with bank robbery.