MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police are warning Monroe County residents to be on the look out for and avoid an “armed and dangerous” fugitive.

According to WVSP, Anthony Charles Meyers, 35, was released from FCI Devins on Friday, July 28, 2023, but failed to report to his federal probation officer on Monday, July 31, 2023. Troopers say he is a federal fugitive and considered a “violent sexual predator.”

The WVSP says Meyers was last seen this past week when troopers from the Union detachment were searching for a suspect in connection to alleged break-ins at homes in the Pyne Mountain Road area of Monroe County. Troopers say around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, they were “involved in a confrontation” with the suspect, but were not able to take him into custody.

The suspect was later identified as Meyers. Troopers say he has been recorded on surveillance and trail cameras in the area.

According to the WVSP, Meyers is described as a white male standing approximately 5’11” with brown hair and green eyes. Troopers say he may be dressed in camouflaged and carrying a red backpack. The WVSP also says Meyers is allegedly armed with a stainless barrel rifle, which may be cased.

Troopers say Meyers allegedly may frequent the area of the Appalachian Trail, or be seen trying to hitch hike or walking.

Meyers is considered armed and dangerous according to the WVSP, and should not be approach. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the WVSP at 304-722-5100 or 304-633-6261 or call 911.