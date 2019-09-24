Armed police chase subject arrested in Barbour Co.

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Information given to the Taylor County sheriff’s department lead to the arrest of an armed police chase subject Monday afternoon.

Timothy Trott

According to law enforcement, Timothy Trott, 44, who was considered armed and dangerous, was arrested on Monday afternoon in a Barbour County home.

Sheriff Terry Austin said that the Barbour County K-9 Unit and the U.S. Marshals were able to apprehend the subject without force.

The Barbour County K-9 Unit, WV State Police, Tucker County K-9 unit and U.S. Marshals helped in this case, according to Sheriff Austin.

