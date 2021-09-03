Armed robbery in Lewis County results in the suspect being killed while trying to fire upon Lewis County deputies

Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the Chinatown neighborhood where four people were shot in an apparent road rage incident on September 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. A 6-month-old infant boy and a thirteen-year-old girl were among the victims. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WESTON, W.Va. — An armed robbery in Lewis County has resulted in the suspect being killed while trying to fire upon Lewis County deputies.

According to Lewis County Sheriff Dave Gosa, a man, whose identity is yet to be released, robbed a hot spot in Weston at approximately 10:00 a.m.

When the suspect fled the scene, officers with the Weston Police Department began a pursuit on U.S. Rt. 19 into Jane Lew, during which time the suspect rammed an officer’s police cruiser, Gosa said.

At that point, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, troopers with the West Virginia State Police and Division of Natural Resources officers joined the pursuit, according to Gosa.

The chase continued through Jane Lew before stop sticks laid out near the Walmart in Weston caused the suspect to stop his vehicle and flee on foot, Gosa said.

The suspect then ran into a residence’s backyard and attempted to take a man hostage, however, the man was able to fight off the suspect and push him to the ground, according to Gosa.

Upon hitting the ground, the suspect attempted to stand up and shoot deputies, but deputies were able to fire upon him before he could get off a shot, Gosa said.

As a result, the suspect was killed; no other individuals were harmed during the incident, according to Gosa.