MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an armed robbery reportedly took place at an Earl L. Core Road home Wednesday night.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m., according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The caller reported that a group of four men entered their home wearing masks and brandishing pistols and demanded money.

Responding deputies were told by the victim that, he was struck in the face with a pistol and robbed. The suspects had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived, the release said.

The victim did not require medical attention at the time, deputies said.

At around noon Friday, the sheriff’s office said it received a tip that Leland Dewayne Gray, 18, of Morgantown, one of the suspects of the robbery, was at an address on Canfield St. in Star City.

Gray was apprehended by Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies with the help of the Star City Police Department at the location and charged with burglary, robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony, deputies said. Gray was awaiting arraignment as of Thursday afternoon when the arrest was announced, and his mugshot was not available as he did not appear on the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website.

The sheriff’s office said it’s still investigating and more arrests are expected.