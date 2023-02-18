GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – A cold case from 2014 may soon find closure.

On February 14, 2023, Ronald Ray McMillion was arrested by West Virginia State Police (WVSP) after the Grand Jury of Greenbrier County, West Virginia, returned an indictment charging him with the murder of Dee Ann Keene.

According to a WVSP release, Keene, a then 43-year-old resident of Renick, West Virginia, was first reported missing on March 5, 2014, but the investigation later discovered that her whereabouts have been unknown since February 28, 2014. Although the body of Keene has not been found, “the investigation evolved from a missing person investigation into a homicide investigation,” the release said.

“The Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is deeply appreciative of the ongoing, exhaustive investigatory efforts by several members of the West Virginia State Police culminating in the indictment and arrest of Mr. McMillion,” said Patrick Via, prosecuting attorney of Greenbrier County. “While we stand committed to seeking justice for Dee Ann Keene in the prosecution of this case, we continue to encourage any member of the public who may have any information regarding this matter, including the possible whereabouts of Ms. Keene’s body, to please come forward to the Lewisburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.”

McMillion is being held at the Southern Regional Jail without bond, and an arraignment is scheduled for February 24, 2023, at 10:45 a.m.

In accordance with West Virginia criminal law, every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.