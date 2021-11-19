Arrest made in Thursday night shooting death in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been taken into custody after a shooting which resulted in the death of another man in Elkins on Thursday night.

According to a press release sent out by the Elkins Police Department, officers were alerted to a shooting at 11:39 p.m. Thursday on Whiteman Avenue in Elkins.

When first-responders arrived, they found a man, identified later as Timothy Slayton, 41, “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” and provided medical aid to him until Randolph County EMS could arrive on scene, the release states.

Slayton was transported to Davis Medical Center where he died shortly after due to his injuries, officers said.

An investigation led officers to Heath Coberly, 48, as a suspect in this incident; officers were able to take Coberly into custody without incident at 1:03 a.m. the next day, the release states.

Coberly is being charged with murder; he has not been arraigned at this time.

In the release, Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett said, “I would like to thank the W.Va. State Police, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, the Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office and Randolph County EMS for their assistance with this incident.”