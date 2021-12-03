ATF offers $5k reward in Morgantown gun thefts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Louisville Field Division announced a reward of up to $5,000, Friday, for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for the November 27, 2021, burglary of Sportsman’s Emporium, a Federal Firearms dealer, on Green Bag Road in Morgantown.

At approximately 4:25 a.m., on the 27th, a person backed a Chevrolet sedan into the front entrance of Sportsman’s Emporium, heavily damaging the door. The person then took three shotguns, a Radical RF-15 rifle, and a Del-Ton DT-15 pistol from the business, before leaving the area in the car, which was later located by police.

The ATF Louisville Field Division is offering up to a $2,500 reward, along with up to a $2,500 reward from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the burglary. This total reward of $5,000 is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. NSSF is the trade association for the firearms industry. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

This crime is being investigated jointly by ATF’s Clarksburg Field Office and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ATF and sheriff’s office are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the person(s) of interest in this investigation.

Anyone can report information about this crime by calling 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or emailing ATFTips@atf.gov.

Tips can also be sent anonymously via the reportit® app using ATF Louisville Field Division as the location. It is available through the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and at www.reportit.com.