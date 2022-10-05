FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The October 2022 term of the Marion County Grand Jury has returned indictments, including for attempted murder and incest.

People who are indicted have enough evidence against them that they will be taken to trial. People who are indicted are not convicted and are not considered guilty. A number of indictments from Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 are listed below.

Violent crimes

Shelby Johnson

Shelby Johnson, 59 of Fairmont, was indicted for First Degree Attempted Murder. She was charged in June after officers witnessed a text message on her phone after a stabbing that said “Mom, I cut him.”

Danny Tucker

Daniel “Danny” Tucker, 58, of Mannington, was indicted for Attempted Murder, Conspiracy to Violate Felony Drug Laws, Organized Criminal Enterprise, Kidnapping, Malicious Assault, Delivery of Controlled Substance, Use of Firearm in Felony, Prohibited Person Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Assault During The Commission of a Felony, Delivery of Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. He was arrested in October 2021 in Mannington after a several-month drug investigation.

Jason Scruggs

Jason Scruggs, 40, of Detroit, Michigan, was indicted for Attempted Murder, Conspiracy to Violate Felony Drug Laws, Organized Criminal Enterprise, Kidnapping, Malicious Assault, and Assault During The Commission of a Felony. Scruggs was arrested in April 2021 on drug charges.

Jason Jones

Jason Jones, 44, was indicted for Attempted Murder, Conspiracy to Violate Felony Drug Laws, Organized Criminal Enterprise, Kidnapping, Malicious Wounding, Assault During The Commission of a Felony, Person Prohibited From Carrying a Concealed Firearm, and Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Steven Tucker

Steven Tucker, 58, was indicted for Attempted Murder, Conspiracy to Violate Felony Drug Laws, Organized Criminal Enterprise, Kidnapping, Malicious Wounding, Assault During The Commission of a Felony, Person Prohibited From Carrying Concealed Possessing a Firearm, and Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Christopher Golden was indicted for Attempted Murder, Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws, Organized Criminal Enterprise, Kidnapping, Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Malicious Wounding and Assault During the Commission of a Felony. His age and address were not listed.

Robert Lose of Fairmont was indicted for Terroristic Threats; Intimidation of and Retaliation Against Public Officers and Employees. He was arrested and charged in December 2021 after he posted videos of him threatening CPS workers with a gun.

Robert Lose

Nathan Leggett of Tunnelton was indicted for Robbery in the First Degree (With a Firearm); Assault During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Felony; Use of Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony; Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Leggett was charged in June after a reported sexual assault.

Nicholas Martin

Nicholas Martin of Fairmont was indicted for two counts of Persons Prohibited from Carrying a Concealed Firearm; Burglary; Conspiracy to Commit a Felony; Grand Larceny as well as Possession with Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Martin was arrested on drug-related charges in October 2020 and December 2020.

Anthony Rose, 36, of Clarksburg, Timothy Wisenbaler, 35, of Fairmont, Jason Toothman, 33, of Farmington, and Nicholas Valentine of Fairmont, 29, were each separately indicted for Grand Larceny, and Toothman was also indicted for Burglary.

William Thompson

Sex crimes

Kirk Harris of Fairmont was indicted for four counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

William Thompson was indicted for three counts of Incest; three counts of Sexual Assault 3rd Degree and four counts of Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree. He was arrested in April 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Crimes against children

Larry Phillips, 23, of Buckhannon, was indicted for Sexual Assault In The First Degree; Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian Or Person in Position of Trust to a Child. Phillips was charged in August 2018 after he allegedly drugged and assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

Hung Hoang

Hung Hoang, 41, of Morgantown, was indicted for two counts of Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. He was charged in December 2021 after police say he drove drunk with two children in the vehicle.

Stephanie Larew, 38, of Fairmont, was indicted for Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. She was charged in September 2021 after police found children in her home with mold and no utilities.

Stephanie Jones, 34, of Fairmont, was indicted for Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. She was charged in November 2021 after a juvenile called the police and they found evidence of drug use.

Desiree Ware, 41, of Fairmont, was indicted for Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury, and Daniel Bryne, 49, of Fairmont, was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine, Marijuana); Use or Presentment of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony; Child Neglect Creating Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. They were charged in August 2021 after admitting to using meth while she was caring for a child.

Desiree Ware and Daniel Byrne

Drugs-related crimes

Hope Shriver

Hope Shriver, 38, of Fairmont, was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver (Fentanyl); Possession with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine); Possession with Intent to Deliver (Psilocybin Mushrooms); Use or Presentation of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. She was charged in February after task force members found drugs while executing a search warrant. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail without bond.

Ariel Booth, 31, of Fairmont, was indicted for Conspiracy to Commit Felony, Controlled Substance Offense; Possession with Intent to Deliver (Fentanyl). She was charged in October of 2021 after task force members found drugs while executing a search warrant where a 10-year-old boy lived. She is currently out on $25,000 bond.

Ro-Derick Mock

Ro-Derick Mock of Detroit, Michigan was indicted for three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl); Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl); Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Controlled Substance Offense.

Denzil Masters

Denzil Masters, Jr., 47, of Fairmont was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver (Cocaine); Possession with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine). He was charged in April 2021 Fairmont Police found drugs in a pair of his discarded pants. Masters was also indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver (Fentanyl).

Joshua Auvil

Joshua Auvil, 41, of Stonewood was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver (Fentanyl); Possession with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine). He was charged in May after officers found drugs hidden in his underwear.

Lloyd Parker

Lloyd Parker, 44, of Spelter was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver (Fentanyl); Conspiracy to Commit a Felony Controlled Substance Offense. Parker was charged back in April when he allegedly gave a fake name before officers found fentanyl at a home where he was trespassing.

Jacquain Crawford

Jacquain Crawford, 36, of Brooklyn, New York was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver (Cocaine & Fentanyl); Use of Firearm During Commission of Felony; Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person; Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance Offenses; Prohibited Person carrying a Concealed Firearm. He was charged in September 2021 after drugs and a gun were found during a shoplifting response.

Angela Fox

Angela Fox, 41, of Fairmont was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl & Methamphetamine, and from another incident, she was indicted for Possession w/Intent Methamphetamine & Suboxone. Fox was charged in April after officers found fentanyl and meth in her home and again in July after officers found her passed out in a car.

Whitney Yerace

Whitney Yerace, 36, of Fairmont was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine); Fleeing in a Vehicle in Reckless Disregard for Safety of Others as well as Person Prohibited From Possessing a Firearm and Person Prohibited From Carrying a Concealed Firearm. She was charged in March after police said she threw drugs out of a car window during a police pursuit.

Dorothy Deane-Hall

Dorothy Deane-Hall, 33, of Fairmont, was indicted for two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine; and one of Possession with intent to Deliver Marijuana; Heroin; and Suboxone. On another day of indictments, she was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver (Fentanyl, Methamphetamine & Crack Cocaine). She was charged in January after officers found meth, crack rock cocaine and fentanyl on her person. She was also arrested for drugs in 2019 and for burglary in 2020.

Tyrell Smith, 31, of Fairmont, was indicted for Third or Subsequent Offense Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Controlled Substances or Drugs; Possession with Intent to Deliver (Fentanyl).

Tyrell White, 37, of Clarksburg, was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver (Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Marijuana, Xanax, Oxycodone); Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle in Reckless Disregard for the Safety of Others; and Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance Offenses. White was also indicted in Marion County for drugs in 2016.

Crystal Haggerty, 39, of Lost Creek, and Thomas Valentine, 24, of Fairview, were indicted for Conspiracy to Manufacture, Deliver or Possess with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver Not Less than Five Grams but Fewer than Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine; Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Heroin), and Valentine was also indicted for Use or Presentment of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony; Carrying a Concealed Firearm Prohibited Person; Possession of a Firearm By a Prohibited Person; and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony Controlled Substance Offense. The pair was arrested in February after officers found drugs during a traffic stop.

Crystal Haggerty Thomas Valentine

A list of all the indictments can be found below: