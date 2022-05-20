ELKINS, W.Va. — An Elkins man is in jail with bail set at $100,000 after he allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old multiple times.

On May 18, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a sexual assault that had taken place multiple times over the summer of 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

Brandon Simmons

The caller advised that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by Brandon Simmons, 36, of Elkins, and gave deputies a written statement from the girl, deputies said.

In the written statement, the girl stated that she “had to take a Plan B” and that Simmons “had sex with her four times in the summer of 2021,” according to the complaint.

The victim provided screenshots of conversations in which Simmons “made admissions of guilt stating things such as ‘I promise to never do anything like that ever, ever again’ and ‘I thought it was kina mutual’,” as well as Simmons sending sexually explicit photos, deputies said.

Later, the victim told CPS workers that “Simmons previously used black straps on the bed to tie her down during intercourse,” according to the complaint.

Simmons has been charged with sexual assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond.