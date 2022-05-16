CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Barbour County man has admitted to a federal child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Jon Yost

Jon Yost, 28 of Philippi, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of “Transportation of Child Pornography – Previous conviction.” Yost, who was previously convicted of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault in Barbour County, admitted to sending child pornography in March 2020 in Barbour County.

Yost faces at least 25 and up to 50 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A federal grand jury indicted Yost in November 2021.

The FBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case against Yost.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Friday’s plea hearing.

Yost is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting his federal sentence.