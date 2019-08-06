Barbour County chase ends with suspect in custody

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Philippi man is in police custody after leading the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department on a chase throughout the county.

James Nice

On Monday, Barbour County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a domestic complaint near Teter Lake and received word that James Nice, 35, of Philippi, had fled the scene on a white motorcycle, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they observed a man fitting Nice’s description riding a white motorcycle driving down Stalnaker Road, and initiated their emergency lights and siren in an attempt have Nice stop and pull over.

Nice did not yield to the deputies’ attempts to pull him over and continued down the road paying no attention to speed limits or traffic lights and signs, according to the complaint.

The chase continued onto Tacy Sunshine Ridge Road, then crossed Route 38 to Laurel Creek Road, and onto Felton Hill Road then Bomar Hill Road, at which point the pursuit ended on Arden Grade, deputies said.

Nice is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.