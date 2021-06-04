Barbour County deputies looking for man involved in shots fired, drug incident

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man following a shots fired incident that led to the discovery of drugs.

At just after 9 p.m. on June 1, the 911 communications center received a call about a man trying to force his way into a home with shots being fired, according to a press release. The sheriff’s office, along with West Virginia State Police, responded to the call.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, the man was not present, deputies said. While clearing the outside of the home, law enforcement found a small cultivation of marijuana. They also found an undisclosed amount of narcotics inside the home.

After getting a search warrant, deputies seized the narcotics, along with firearms, the release states.

Deputies describe the man they are looking for as black with a medium build, standing between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches. He was last seen with a blue hoodie and a pull-up white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff Brett Carpenter at 304-457-2352 or the Barbour County Communications Center at 304-457-5167.

The Philippi and Belington police departments also assisted at the scene.