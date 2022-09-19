PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Taylor County man was charged with child neglect after deputies say he drove while intoxicated with two children inside his vehicle in Philippi.

Jason Pitzer

On Saturday, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint of an intoxicated driver at the Sheetz in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they made contact with Jason Pitzer, 38, of Thornton, who had two juveniles in his vehicle, and deputies “detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from [Pitzer]’s breath,” according to the criminal complaint against him.

Upon speaking with Pitzer, he exited the vehicle and “stated he had consumed three alcoholic beverages, two being ‘Bootleggers'”; a series of field sobriety tests was then administered, according to the complaint.

During those tests, Pitzer showed impairment, which led to deputies administering a preliminary breathalyzer test which showed Pitzer’s blood alcohol content to be 0.128, deputies said.

Pitzer has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury or death. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bail.