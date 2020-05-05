Barbour County Drug Task Force arrests 2 men in Philippi meth raid

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Early Tuesday morning, the Barbour County Drug Task Force executed a drug raid in the Philippi.

Courtesy of the Philippi PD Facebook page

Members of the Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Virginia State Police served a search warrant at 174 Carter Ave. in the Mansfield section of Philippi, officials said.

Mark Williamson

In the raid, Mark Williamson, 45 of Philippi, and Adam Nestor, 34 of Belington, were both were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).

More charges are pending as investigation continues, Philippi Police said.

Williamson is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $10,000. Nestor is not listed on the West Virginia Regional Jail website.