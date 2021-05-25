Barbour County grand jury indicts 26 people during May 2021 term

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Barbour County grand jury has released its list of indictments for the May 2021 term of court.

Keith Walker

Among the people indicted is Keith Walker, 35, of Philippi. He is charged with first-degree sexual assault; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian; and distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter.

Walker is accused of forcing a 9-year-old child to perform oral sex on him on several occasions.

Letcher Shaver

Letcher Shaver Jr., 67, of Belington, is charged with eight counts of use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor and one count of soliciting a minor via computer with overt act to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

Shaver is accused of sending explicit photographs to an investigator he believed was a 14-year-old girl and arranging to meet up for sex.

Brian Reel

Brian Reel, 31, of Belington, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance; three counts of illegal killing of a bear; three counts of illegal hunting of a bear; and three counts of waste of game.

Reel is accused of shooting three bear cubs and possessing marijuana and methamphetamine.

See the complete list of indictments here.