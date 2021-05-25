Barbour County grand jury indicts 26 people during May 2021 term

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Barbour County grand jury has released its list of indictments for the May 2021 term of court.

Keith Walker_1537894055466.jpg.jpg
Keith Walker

Among the people indicted is Keith Walker, 35, of Philippi. He is charged with first-degree sexual assault; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian; and distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter.

Walker is accused of forcing a 9-year-old child to perform oral sex on him on several occasions.

Letcher Shaver

Letcher Shaver Jr., 67, of Belington, is charged with eight counts of use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor and one count of soliciting a minor via computer with overt act to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

Shaver is accused of sending explicit photographs to an investigator he believed was a 14-year-old girl and arranging to meet up for sex.

Brian Reel

Brian Reel, 31, of Belington, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance; three counts of illegal killing of a bear; three counts of illegal hunting of a bear; and three counts of waste of game.

Reel is accused of shooting three bear cubs and possessing marijuana and methamphetamine.

See the complete list of indictments here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories