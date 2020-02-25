Barbour County grand jury releases indictments for Feb. 2020 term of court

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Barbour County grand jury has released indictments for the Feb. 2020 term of court.

Among the people indicted is James Curtis, who is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death; two counts of negligent homicide; and two counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

Curtis is accused of failing to remain at the scene of a multi-vehicle incident in Sept. 2019 that killed Bradley Doyle and Robin Mayle. He is also accused of driving with reckless disregard for the safety of others, causing the deaths of Doyle and Mayle, and of driving in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property, causing serious bodily injuries to John Bruner and Patricia Poe.

Donna Schalizki is charged with DUI causing bodily injury and failure to appear. She is accused of driving under the influence and getting into a wreck that injured a passenger.

According to a criminal complaint, Schalizki was driving on Ford Run Road in Oct. 2019 when the incident happened. Schalizki admitted to using controlled substances, and West Virginia State Police said she tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Her passenger, Robert Swiger, went to Broaddus Hospital, and was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for his injuries, according to police.

Darius Humphrey

Darius Humphrey is charged with malicious assault, strangulation, domestic battery, unlawful restraint and child abuse creating risk of injury. He is accused of biting a woman and cutting her with a sword.

Ray Getz is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian. Getz is accused of having sexual contact with a 5-year-old child.

Robert Shahan is charged with third-degree arson and starting fires on lands of another. Shahan is accused, in separate incidents, of setting fire to garbage and other trash located on the property of Warren Carpenter last June and then setting fire to trash inside a dumpster owned by the Barbour County Solid Waste Authority in January.

Arraignments are scheduled to take place on March 2.

You can read the full list of indictments here.