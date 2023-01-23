PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Barbour County man has several pending charges against him after deputies say he fired a gun following a domestic disturbance, which led to deputies finding drugs.

James Golden

According to a press release from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, James Golden initially left the residence during the dispute, but returned and discharged a firearm while he was standing in the driveway.

When deputies responded to the scene, they saw marijuana and firearms in plain sight, according to the release. They returned with a search warrant, and recovered seven firearms, $2,992 in cash, a scale and more than seven and a half ounces of marijuana.

The drugs and guns that the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office said it seized while investigating the incident. Credit: Barbour County Sheriff’s Office.

Golden is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 surety/cash bail according to West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation records.