BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Barbour County man has been charged after arranging a ride to Upshur County for sex with a minor.

On June 1, a man arranged to meet with an individual he presumed to be a 14-year-old girl at a location in Upshur County, according to a criminal complaint.

The man, identified as Robert Shahan, 36, of Belington, “described sexual acts he wanted to perform” with the individual he assumed to be a 14-year-old female, and also sent explicit photos of himself, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department stated.

On that date, Shahan “did arrange a ride from Barbour County,” in order to go to a meeting place to “have sexual intercourse” with the individual he assumed to be a juvenile female; upon arrival at that location, he was apprehended by officers, according to the criminal complaint.

Shahan has been charged with soliciting a juvenile via computer. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.