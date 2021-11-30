Barbour County man charged after multi-county motorcycle pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Barbour County man has been charged after a multi-county pursuit.

On Nov. 25, officers with the Stonewood Police Department saw a man whom they knew wasn’t licensed to drive a motorcycle in the area of Stonewood, according to a criminal complaint.

Charles Poling

After speaking with dispatch, officers learned that the motorcycle was registered to Charles Poling, 44, of Belington, and at that point attempted to perform a traffic stop, officers said.

Poling then began “operating the vehicle showing reckless indifference.” He crossed double yellow lines in order to pass drivers on Cost Avenue, traveled in the oncoming lane, and almost collided with another vehicle as he reached speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour, according to the complaint.

When Poling reached the stop sign at Cost Avenue and Philippi Pike, he did not stop and accelerated to speeds exceeding 115 miles per hour while on I-79 southbound, and weaving “in and out between vehicles and traveling on the middle dotted line,” officers said.

During that time, multiple vehicles “almost collided with each other as well as Poling’s vehicle,” and after entering Barbour County, Poling was apprehended by deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, according to the complaint.

Poling has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.