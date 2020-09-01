Barbour County man charged after sending explicit photos to Alabama investigator acting as 14-year-old girl

BELINGTON, W.Va. — A Barbour County man has been charged after police said he sent explicit photographs of himself to an investigator in Alabama acting as a 14-year-old girl.

On Aug. 31, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of West Virginia State Police were made aware of an individual attempting to seduce an investigator with the Crimes Against Children division, according to a criminal complaint.

Letcher Shaver

The individual, identified as Letcher Shaver, 66, of Belington, had attempted to seduce a deputy from the Covington County Sheriff’s Department, acting as a 14-year-old girl, through text messages, calls and Facebook Messenger, troopers said.

On Aug. 7, troopers said Shaver “sent eight sexually explicit images of male and female genitals,” and that during those conversations, Shaver asked “about meeting up at a hotel in Philippi.”

During a different conversation, Shaver asked about a “13 year old friend” and said that he would “engage in a 3-way” with the teens, according to the complaint.

At 10:11 a.m. on Aug. 7, troopers arrived at the Mid Town Motel in Belington and met with Shaver, who was read his rights and agree to record a statement, troopers said.

In that statement, Shaver “advised that he did communicate with the investigator and he believed she was a 14 year old.” Shaver also said “he did send sexually explicit images some of which were his genitals,” according to the complaint.

Shaver has been charged with eight counts of distribution and display to a minor of obscene material, eight counts of use of obscene material to seduce a minor and one count of employment or use of a minor to produce obscene matter.

He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.