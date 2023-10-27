BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Barbour County man is facing charges of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

Brian Watson

According to a criminal complaint, a West Virginia State Trooper was “notified of a[n] ongoing sexual relationship between a [teenager] and a forty year old male Mr. Brian Watson.”

The trooper investigated and found multiple Snapchat messages on the victim’s cellphone which “eluded to an ongoing relationship,” according to the complaint. The trooper also found several photographs.

Watson was charged with sexual abuse by a parent or guardian and is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $150,000 surety/cash bail.