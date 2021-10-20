Barbour County man faces 2 federal meth counts

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Barbour County man was indicted Tuesday, by a federal grand jury, on drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Austin Robinson

Austin Robinson, 22 of Belington, was indicted on two counts of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Robinson is accused of selling methamphetamine in April 2021 in Barbour County.

Robinson faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated the case against Robinson.

Robinson is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.