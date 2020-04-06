Barbour County man facing assault charge after altercation with 3 people in Belington

BELINGTON, W.Va. – A Belington man has been arrested on an assault charge after police said he pepper sprayed a man, his mother and his father in the street during an altercation.

On Friday, April 3, officers with the Belington Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle running over a person on Jeffrey Street in Belington, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint stated that when officers arrived on scene they observed a black truck in the road with a man lying on the side of the roadway with a female bystander, who was not involved in the altercation, holding his head. Police said they also observed a female standing at the back of the pickup truck with her eyes closed and another male individual standing by the driver’s door of the black pickup truck with his eyes closed.

John David

Officers said they spoke with the man standing by the truck. The complaint stated that he told police there was a fight and that he and his mom got pepper sprayed and hit in the back of the head. The man also told police that his dad was hit by a truck being driven by John David, 47, of Belington.

The complaint stated that police gathered the three victims’ information and that the man and his mother stated they were going to the hospital while the man’s father was life flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital. Police said they were contacted by Barbour County EMS, who stated David was also requesting EMS.

Officers said they went along with EMS to a residence of Jeffrey Street to speak with David. Police said that they confirmed David was the driver of the truck in the incident and received a written statement from him, as well as a statement from a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Police said David stated he exited his vehicle and confronted the male victim, which led to a physical altercation between the two. David then stated that during the physical altercation, the victim’s mother and father began to strike him, at which point he pepper sprayed all three of them, stuck the mother and pepper sprayed the father a second time, causing hime to fall to the ground. At this time, David got back in his vehicle and drove back to his residence on Jeffrey Street, according to his statement to police. Officers then placed David under arrest, the complaint stated.

The complaint did not offer further details on the allegations of David striking the man with his vehicle.

David has been charged with malicious malicious assault, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.