Barbour County man forfeits guns and cash in federal meth guilty plea

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Barbour County man has admitted to a federal methamphetamine charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Theodore Coontz, 47 of Belington, pleaded guilty Thursday, in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Coontz admitted to having methamphetamine in August 2020 in Barbour County.

The plea agreement also stipulates that Coontz will forfeit two pistols, a revolver, a shotgun, a rifle, ammunition, and $1,538 in cash found during a traffic stop and a subsequent search of his home.

Theodore Coontz

Coontz faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mountain Region Drug Task Force, and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Coontz is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting his federal sentencing.