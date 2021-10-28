Barbour County man gets nearly 6 year federal prison sentence on meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Barbour County man, Thursday to nearly six years(70 months) in federal prison for a methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Theodore Coontz

Theodore Coontz, 48 of Belington, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Coontz admitted to having methamphetamine in August 2020 in Barbour County, according to Ihlenfeld’s office.

Coontz also was ordered to forfeit two pistols, a revolver, a shotgun, a rifle, ammunition, and $1,538 in cash found during a traffic stop and a subsequent search of his home.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mountain Region Drug Task Force, and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case against Coontz.

Coontz is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.