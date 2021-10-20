Barbour County man indicted on federal methamphetamine charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A federal grand jury has indicted a Barbour County man on a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Joseph Dadisman, 49 of Philippi, was indicted Tuesday on one count of “Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Dadisman is accused of having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in June 2021 in Barbour County.

Joseph Dadisman

On June 29, Barbour County sheriff’s deputies pulled Dadisman over on his motorcycle and found meth and a revolver in a side saddle on his bike. That led deputies to the camper where Dadisman lived. There, officers found more meth, drug sales paraphernalia and more guns, according to court documents.

Dadisman faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case against Dadisman.

Dadisman remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.