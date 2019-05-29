Barbour County man pleads guilty after crash that killed a father & daughter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Barbour County man who was involved in a seven-vehicle crash that left a father and his daughter dead pleaded guilty to two charges of negligent homicide in Harrison County Magistrate Court Wednesday morning.

Dexter Skidmore was driving a water truck when it drove into traffic on Route 50 in 2018, causing a seven-vehicle accident. The accident resulted in the deaths of 48-year-old Michael Moore and his 17-year-old daughter Braylie Moore, both of Shinnston. Five other people were injured in the accident.

Skidmore’s lawyer asked Magistrate Mark Gorby to delay sentencing while a home incarceration assessment is conducted. Magistrate Gorby set Skidmore’s sentencing for June 21.

Each charge of negligent homicide carries a possible sentence of up to a year in prison and a $100 to $1,000 fine.