ELKINS W.Va. (WBOY) — Philippi man Ethan Delauder has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge, according to a Friday press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the release, a traffic stop was conducted on Delauder’s vehicle when officers found a sawed-off shotgun in the passenger seat. In 2018, Delauder was convicted of domestic violence in Barbour County, which means he is prohibited from possessing any firearms.

Delauder has not yet been sentenced, but he could face up to 15 years in federal prison, according to the release. The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and West Virginia State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner is prosecuting the case.