Barbour County man sentenced to 70 months on federal meth and gun charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Barbour County man, Monday, to nearly six years in federal prison on drug and gun charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Matthew Upton

Matthew Upton, 41 of Philippi, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm” in July 2020. Upton, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, admitted to having more than five grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” or “ice,” and having a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in September 2018 in Barbour County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosive, the Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Philippi Police Department investigated.

Upton is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.