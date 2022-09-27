BARBOUR & RANDOLPH COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday warned business owners that male suspects are trying to pass fraudulent checks for hundreds of dollars.

According to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, the checks are from “Mama Mia Pie & Pasta.”

Bad checks found in Barbour County. Credit: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department

The sheriff’s department warned residents, and business owners specifically, not to accept checks that purport to be from “Mama Mia Pie & Pasta,” and instead notify the Barbour County 911 Center or call the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department at 304-457-2352 if they observe anyone trying to pass one of the checks.