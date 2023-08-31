VOLGA, W.Va. (WBOY) — Troopers arrested a woman in Barbour County after she allegedly hit a man in the face with a pistol because he owed her $100.

On Aug. 28, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were notified of an assault which took place on Maxson Camp Road in Volga, according to a criminal complaint.

Eunice Reed

Troopers spoke with the victim of the incident “who had a visible wound to the bridge of his nose” and stated that “he and a couple friends wanted to go floating down the river and stopped by a residence on Buckhannon River Road,” troopers said.

While at the residence, Eunice Reed, 47, of Volga, “accosted” the victim “about a $100 debt that was owed,” and the victim told Reed “he did not have the money,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Reed “struck [the victim] in the face with a .22 caliber pistol causing a noticeable disfiguring wound,” troopers said.

Reed has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.