Barbour County woman facing murder charge, admits to shooting husband

MOATSVILLE, W.Va. – A Barbour County woman is facing a murder charge after troopers said she shot her husband in the head inside of their home.

On Thursday, at 5:53 p.m., troopers responded to a call of a reported gunshot wound at a residence on Morgantown Pike in Moatsville, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police.

Troopers said they arrived on scene and found the victim, Marcus Alva Fagons, lying on the bed in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Fagons was bleeding profusely from his head and was unconscious, according to a criminal complaint. Troopers said EMS arrived on scene and began treating Fagons’ injury, however he died a short time later.

Carli Reed

Troopers said that Fagons’ wife, Carli Reed, 23, of Moatsville, also called 911 and stated that she was the one who had shot her husband. Troopers then traveled to Reed’s location on Kasson Road in Moatsville to continue the investigation, according to court documents.

In an interview with Reed, she confessed to shooting her husband in the head during a verbal altercation, according to state police. Troopers said Reed stated that she was upset with Fagons because she believed he had been talking to other girls.

Reed also stated that Fagons was lying on the bed when she picked up a Glock pistol that was on the night stand and proceeded to shoot him while he was lying on the bed, according to troopers. State police also stated that Reed said she had left her residence and drove to her parents’ house before calling 911.

Reed has been charged with first degree murder, according to court documents. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on no bond.