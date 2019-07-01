Barbour County woman pleads guilty to federal meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Barbour County woman has pleaded guilty in a federal methamphetamine case from Randolph County.

Destiny Robinson, 21 of Philippi, pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Monday, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell. Robinson admitted to distributing more than five grams of methamphetamine in Randolph County from December 2017 to July 2018, a news release said.

Robinson is facing no less than five and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over Monday’s plea hearing.

Robinson is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting her sentence.