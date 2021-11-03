Beckley firefighter arrested for disorderly conduct

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS)– A Beckley firefighter was arrested on Nov. 1, 2021, after shouting and not following courthouse mask rules.

According to the criminal complaint, Anthony Templeton arrived at the Raleigh County Judicial Annex for a hearing. Upon entering, Templeton shouted that he did not need a mask and that he had a doctor’s note excusing him from wearing a mask.

“Anthony Templeton was walking through the front door as the Bailiff was speaking and shouted he didn’t need a mask. The bailiff stated that he had to have one to get into the building,” the complaint said.

Templeton told the bailiffs that he had a doctor’s note that said he didn’t need to wear a mask. He shouted and continued to shout expletives at the bailiffs. One bailiff told Templeton to leave the courthouse. According to the complaint, Templeton said, “F*** you, arrest me then because I’m not leaving.”

The piece of paper Templeton had did not state that he could not wear a mask.

“It only states that he was being treated for Asthma and another medical condition by a doctor at Access Health,” the complaint said.

The bailiff also contacted the doctor and he said that he didn’t recall writing Templeton an order to not wear a mask. The bailiff then arrested Templeton and took him to a holding cell. He was charged with Obstructing an Officer and Disorderly Conduct.