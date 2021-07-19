Beckley Police search for shooting suspect

UPDATE: Monday, July 19, 2021, at 9:36 a.m.

(WVNS) — Beckley Police are looking for a man who is wanted for a shooting that happened on Sunday.

Investigators said Albert Jones was last seen on Maxwell Hill Road. According to a press release, Jones got into a fight with a woman, and she was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is in serious but stable condition.

Albert Jones, wanted by Beckley Police for shooting

After the shooting, a search was conducted by multiple agencies, but Jones has still not been found. Police said there are warrants for his arrest for malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and burglary.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or this incident, contact Beckley Police or CrimestoppersWV at crimstopperswv.com or their P3 Tips app.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — Law enforcement is on the scene of a shooting on Westline Drive in Beckley.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, the shooting happened around 2:06 p.m. on Sunday. They said the shooting involved one victim and a suspect.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Dispatchers told 59News the Beckley Police Department and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department are still on scene.