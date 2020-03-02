Belington man arrested on drug charge following search of his home

BELINGTON, W.Va. – A Belington man has been arrested on a drug charge after deputies said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a search of his home.

Matthew Lopez

The complaint stated that on Saturday, February 29, officers with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, along with a West Virginia State Police trooper executed a search warrant at the residence of Matthew Lopez, 37, on Old Morgantown Pike in Belington.

During the search, deputies said they located four digital scales, a large quantity of hypodermic needles, two methamphetamine smoking glass pipes, sandwich baggies used for the distribution of narcotics, fifteen small clear baggies used for the distribution of narcotics, $490 in cash and two small baggies containing a white crystal-like substance. The complaint stated that Lopez said the substance in the baggies was methamphetamine, weighing approximately 1.22 grams.

The complaint stated Lopez is the main resident at the residence where the search was conducted, and he was placed under arrest. Lopez has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $20,000.