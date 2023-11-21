BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly pepper spraying and pointing a pistol at a man during an argument in Belington.

On Nov. 21, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint at a residence on Midway Road in Belington, according to a criminal complaint.

Ralph England

When deputies arrived, they said they made contact with Ralph England, 64, of Belington, who was “open carrying a pistol on his person.”

Deputies secured the pistol and then entered the residence and found “the victim to be in the shower attempting to decontaminate himself safely,” after England had used pepper spray on him, according to the complaint.

Deputies said they spoke with witnesses and learned that England and the victim were in a verbal argument. England then sprayed the victim with pepper spray and “pointed a pistol” at him.

England has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.