BELINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies executed a search warrant at a Barbour County home and said they found several drugs, including fentanyl.

On Nov. 7, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Valley Bend Road in Barbour County after receiving a tip from a confidential informant, according to a criminal complaint.

Nicholas Jones

Deputies said the home they searched was known to be occupied by Nicholas Jones, 36, of Belington

During the search, deputies located 34 grams of marijuana packaged into six individual bags, 36 grams of methamphetamine in eight individual bags, four containers of THC wax, two containers of THC edibles, one THC vape cartridge, two “loaded” hypodermic needles, 13 clonazepam pills, seven fentanyl pills, a written ledger, two digital scales, two cell phones and a “large amount” of unused bags, according to the complaint.

Jones has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $60,000 bond.