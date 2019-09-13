Belington man charged after deputies said he brought meth to home confinement check-in

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Belington man has been arrested after deputies said he brought methamphetamine to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office during a home confinement check-in.

Jonathan Streets

On Sept. 12, Jonathan Streets, 24, of Belington, went to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office for a home confinement check-in, according to a criminal complaint. During the check-in, Streets asked if he could adjust his ankle monitor so he could wear his work boots properly, deputies said.

When Streets lifted his pant leg to let deputies check the bracelet, a black bag fell onto the floor and Streets quickly grabbed it and put it in his pocket, according to the complaint.

Deputies asked Streets what was in the bag, to which he replied, “it’s like a change purse,” but when deputies asked to see the bag, he handed it to them and said, “I’m not going to lie, it’s meth and I found it at work,” deputies said.

The bag’s contents were tested and did return a positive result for methamphetamine and was in a quantity of 8 grams, according to the complaint.

Streets is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.