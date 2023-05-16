BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Belington man is facing charges after a search warrant was executed and law enforcement officers found drugs.

The Belington Police Department obtained the search warrant after someone they pulled over for a traffic stop “provided intel related to drug activity” at a Midway Road residence, deputies said.

On May 15, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department assisted officers with the Belington Police Department in executing the search warrant at residence on Midway Road in Belington, according to a criminal complaint.

Stephen Baldwin

At the residence, which Stephen Baldwin, 54, of Belington, lived, deputies located multiple firearms, a “small” bag containing presumed heroin, several “unused” bags and three sets of digital scales “with a residual amount of a clear crystal-like substance,” according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Baldwin had a previous conviction from 2014 for delivery of a controlled substance, and was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result.

Baldwin has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and five counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.