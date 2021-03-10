Belington man held without bond after robbery, kidnapping incident at a residence in Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man is being held without bond after a robbery and kidnapping incident that took place at a residence in Philippi.

On Mar. 7, officers with the Philippi Police Department responded to the scene of an armed robbery at an address on 4th Street in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

Henry Ochoa

While on scene, officers interviewed several victims of the incident who stated that a man later identified as Henry Ochoa, 39, of Belington, “forced his way into the house” armed with a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol, officers said.

The victim told officers that “their hands were zip-tied or bound with electrical wire from a lamp.” and that “Ochoa threatened to kill them,” while “putting the gun to their head,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Ochoa demanded that the victims tell him where there was a safe, “and when [Ochoa] couldn’t find a safe,” he forced the female victims to strip, officers said.

Ochoa then took jewelry, $1,400 in cash, a Dewalt Drill and a projector, as well as taking one of the victims “as a hostage,” and leaving the other victims “bound in the house,” according to the complaint.

After confirming Ochoa’s identity, officers arrived at his residence on Barbour County Highway in Belington, where they “observed some drug paraphernalia” in plain view, as well as the property which had been stolen from the 4th Street residence, officers said.

Ochoa has been charged with first-degree robbery and kidnapping. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on no bond.