Berkeley County man sentenced to 15 years for child exploitation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man from Berkeley County, West Virginia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a child exploitation offense.

According to the United States Department of Justice, James Braddock Biggerman, 21, of Hedgesville, previously pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. The plea agreement and court statements claim Biggerman admitted he communicated with a 13-year-old girl from Bluefield through Snapchat and text messaging in June and July of 2020 and during those conversations, asked her to engage in sexual activity with him and to send him explicit photos and videos of herself. He also offered to pay her $100 to engage in sexual activity, the DOJ said.

The Department of Justice said at the same time, Biggerman was also having similar conversations with another 13-year-old from Charleston. He admitted that he traveled to Bluefield on July 18, 2020, with the intention of meeting the first minor to engage in sexual activity, officials said.

According to court documents, Biggerman admitted that he planned to take the first minor to Charleston to engage in sexual activity with both minors and record a video of the sexual activity. He was arrested that day when he arrived at the location in Bluefield where he intended to meet the first minor.

According to the Department of Justice, once Biggerman is released from prison, he will serve a 30-year supervised release term. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.