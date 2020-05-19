Beverly man facing charges after vehicle, on-foot pursuit in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Beverly man is in custody after allegedly leading troopers on short chase on a motorcycle before running to a nearby wooded area.

Matthew Jenkins

A criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police stated that on Monday, May 18, at just after midnight, troopers were conducting a patrol of Route 219 in Elkins when they saw a black motorcycle with no registration traveling south at a high rate of speed. Troopers said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Matthew Jenkins, 23, of Beverly, revved the engine and began to exceed speeds of 95 mph.

Troopers said that during this time, Jenkins failed to yield at the stoplight at the intersection of Chenoweth Creek Road, before continuing to travel at speeds exceeding 80 mph until turning onto Kings Run Road. During this time, Jenkins went left of center before turning north onto Route 26, where he crashed, according to the complaint.

Troopers said that when they approached Jenkins at the scene of the crash, they asked him to stop and show his hands. Jenkins stated he was “done” and began to run over a nearby embankment. Troopers then began to pursue Jenkins into the wooded area adjacent to Route 26, according to the complaint.

Troopers said they contacted Jenkins at the bottom of the embankment within the creek bed. After he refused instruction to show his hands, concealing his face and hands under his body, troopers placed Jenkins in handcuffs after his hands were exposed.

Police said they learned that Jenkins had a revoked license for an active DUI. Jenkins also told police he did not have insurance on the motorcycle.

Police said they also determined that the registration was fraudulent, the plate was expired and listed as being displayed on a different motorcycle and the VIN matched to a different registration number.

Jenkins is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and fraudulent registration. He is in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $10,000.