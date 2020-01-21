Beverly woman charged after allegedly crashing into another vehicle while under the influence of meth with child in car

BEVERLY, W.Va. — A Beverly woman is in police custody after allegedly crashing her vehicle into another car under the influence of methamphetamine with a child present in her vehicle.

On Jan. 19, troopers with the West Virginia State Police received a call regarding a vehicle crash on U.S. 219 near Beverly, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found a maroon vehicle sideways in the northbound lane and a silver SUV impacted into the passenger’s side of the car; officers also observed a blood-covered child being loaded into an ambulance by Randolph County EMS, troopers said.

Erica Reynolds

EMS workers informed troopers that the child had sustained a severe laceration to the forehead, and other smaller one on the child’s hairline; troopers were then informed the child was riding with the driver of the car, Erica Reynolds, 40, of Beverly, according to the criminal complaint.

Troopers saw that Reynolds was “unsteady on her feet and uncoordinated,” she had to use the ambulance to keep her balance, her speech was slurred and garbled, and her “eyelids were droopy;” and the trooper saw possible injection sites on Reynolds’ hands, troopers said.

When troopers attempted to retrieve her operator’s license from her purse, they found multiple needles inside; Reynolds and the child were then taken to David Medical Center for treatment, according to the complaint.

A lab test at Davis Medical Center showed that Reynolds had methamphetamine in her system, and troopers were also informed that Reynolds needed to be kept at the hospital overnight for treatment, troopers said.

On Jan. 20, troopers transported Reynolds to the Elkins detachment of the West Virginia State Police department for questioning, wherein she told them that she had smoked “a little” methamphetamine the night before the accident to “prove she wasn’t a cop,” according to the complaint.

Reynolds said that the next morning, she picked up her child from her neighbor’s house and was on the way to a friend’s house when she crashed, and that “she doesn’t remember much about what happened just that she had hit some ice and lost control,” troopers said.

Reyolds is charged with child neglect causing injury and DUI with bodily damage. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $65,000 bond.