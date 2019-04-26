Beverly woman pleads guilty in Randolph County meth ring case

A Randolph County woman has admitted to her role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced Friday.

Gina McCauley, 38 of Beverly, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, according to a news release.

McCauley admitted to conspiring with another person to distribute meth in Randolph County from March to November of 2018, officials said. She also admitted to lying to a firearms dealer when buying a .380 caliber pistol and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

McCauley faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million for the drug count and up to five years and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crime Task Force; the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crime Task Force; West Virginia State Police; the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office; the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office; the Buckhannon Police Department; and the Weston Police Department all investigated the case.