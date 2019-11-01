Bluefield woman charged in Marion County after troopers find marijuana in her vehicle

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Bluefield woman is in custody after a routine traffic stop when troopers find marijuana and other drug-related material in her vehicle.

On October 31, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department were performing a routine patrol near mile marker 140 of I-79 when they observed a white Subaru going above the 70 mph limit, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle was clocked going 86 mph, troopers said. Troopers activated their vehicle’s emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop on the Subaru, according to the complaint.

When the vehicle was stopped near mile marker 141.5, troopers made contact with the vehicle on the passenger’s side, and when the window of the Subaru was rolled down, the troopers could smell an odor of marijuana coming from inside, troopers said.

Sarah Volpe

When asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, the driver, who was identified as Sarah Volpe, 22, of Bluefield, said “I don’t have anything, I have a gun and a gun is not illegal, I had a joint but I threw it out,” according to the complaint.

Troopers then asked where the firearm was, and Volpe said it was in a backpack in the passenger’s side floorboard, and when troopers asked for proof of insurance, operators license and vehicle registration, Volpe began to cry, asking why, troopers said.

The reason for the stop was given to Volpe, who complied after being told the information, and a K9 unit was called to the scene and indicated the presence of substances in the trunk and front doors of the Subaru, according to the complaint.

Volpe was then asked to exit the vehicle, but refused after being told to do so multiple times, but eventually exited and was detained and a search was conducted on the vehicle, troopers said.

During the search, troopers said they found a glass jar under the driver’s seat containing two plastic bags of marijuana weighing 12 grams, two bags containing an off-white crystal-like substance which tested as a THC-infused crystal weighing 5 grams, a marijuana grinder, marijuana pipe, two foil packs of cigarillos and a Glock 43X 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a magazine of nine rounds.

When read her Miranda rights, Volpe told officers that she was “returning the Moll” to someone else because she had gotten it for a friend who didn’t want it any more, according to the complaint.

Volpe has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,012 bond.