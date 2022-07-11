CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged by DNR officers after allegedly operating a boat with children present while he was under the influence of alcohol in Cheat Lake.

On July 10, natural resources police officers with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources were conducting a patrol of Cheat Lake in Monongalia County when they saw a white boat with no visible registration number, according to a criminal complaint.

At that time, officers performed a boat stop and spoke with the man operating the boat, who was later identified as Randy Skeen, 43, of Morgantown, officers said.

While speaking with Skeen, officers noticed “a can of alcoholic drink in one of the boat’s cup holders.” According to officers, Skeen’s face was “flushed and his eyes to be bloodshot,” and he was “slurring his speech.” Officers also observed a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl on the boat at that time, according to the complaint.

When asked if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages, Skeen told officers that “he had three drinks, with the last being consumed 45-minutes earlier”; officers then performed a series of sobriety tests which showed Skeen to be impaired and have a blood alcohol content of 0.114, officers said.

Skeen has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury or death. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.