MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday said that the body found on Grafton Road Friday is being investigated as a hit and run.

The body was found near Boy Scout Camp Road according to the original press release from Sheriff Perry Palmer. A second release from the sheriff’s office was sent Monday and said that evidence on the scene “led investigators to believe that the decedent was hit by a vehicle.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Detectives with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office are now asking residents to report any vehicles with front-end damage spotted on Grafton Road.

Anyone who saw any vehicles hit anything on Grafton Road near the Circle K in the past two weeks is also asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-291-7260.

The release said no additional information will be shared at this time.